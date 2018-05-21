Wendy Williams Slams Taylor Swift As ‘Unlikable’ After Blocking Darren Criss’ View Of BBMAs Stage

Wendy Williams had nice things to say about every star at the 2018 BBMAs, except Taylor Swift! She slammed the singer as ‘unlikable’ after she stood up for Shawn Mendes’ performance, blocking Darren Chris’ view!

Wendy Williams, 53, and Darren Criss, 31, aren’t here for the Taylor Swift, 28, show! After the “Reputation” singer blocked Criss’ view of the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, Wendy had a few choice words for Tay Tay. “People in the audience did not like Taylor Swift and her celebrity friends,” Wendy began. “Darren’s sitting right behind Taylor and Taylor is a tower… Taylor is so like-ably unlikeable, like how dare you stand. She was the only one standing. She’s a ‘biggon’ (whatever that means)!” Wendy continued, adding, “Until you can stop her, she’s going to keep going and we’re going to keep talking.”

All Darren Criss wanted to do was watch Shawn Mendes, 19, perform “In My Blood” at the BBMAs, when his view was cut off by Tay and her bestie/tour-mate, Camilla Cabello, 21. As you may know, the two are good friends with Mendes, which is why their reaction to his performance was so, as some would say “extra.” Criss was minding his own business, when he suddenly couldn’t see the stage. So, what does anyone do these days when that happens? — Videotape it, of course. He posted to Instagram and tweeted a video that showed him playfully asking Tay to move out of the way. “Uh, miss? Miss? Uh, excuse me, miss? Miss, I can’t see. I’m trying to watch Shawn Mendes,” Criss said in the video.

Taylor, the surprise guest of the night at the BBMAs, won big. She took home the awards for “Top Female Artist” and Top Selling Album (Reputation)”. Tay turned heads on the red carpet when she surprised photogs in a plunging pink Versace gown with feather detail and a sultry thigh-high slit. Tay hit the BBMAs right after she put on a stellar Rose Bowl performance, which featured surprise duets with Selena Gomez, 25, Shawn Mendes and more.

Meanwhile, Criss enjoyed the BBMAs and even had a chance to relax in the audience since he did not perform last night. Nonetheless, he’s gearing up to head out on the road with his friend and Glee co-star, Lea Michelle, 31, for a tour that’s sure to be epic. The two will hit the road beginning on May 30, and will play shows across the US.