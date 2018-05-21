‘Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino Slammed by Ex Elicea For Being ‘Humiliating’

Vinny Guadagnino had a girlfriend while filming the ‘Jersey Shore’ reboot, and now she’s revealing that his behavior on the show cause caused her deep humiliation.

Vinny Guadagnino sure acted like he wanted to be a single man while filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. On the most recent episode viewers watched him flirt with strippers as well as getting the phone numbers to some bottle service waitresses. He actually had a girlfriend Elicea Shyann while all of this was going on. Even though they broke up in April, she’s still reeling over the hurt he caused her with his antics on the MTV show, especially now that it’s finally playing out on TV. On May 19 she went on a tear via her Instagram account, slamming Vinny for the pain and humiliation he caused her. She’s since deleted the posts, but not before giving the world and her ex a piece of her mind.

“Here’s some free promotion!!!! for the trash everyone loves to watch. I’m a real f—king person who wakes up DAILY to more and more bulls—t and heartache,” Elicea captioned a pic from the May 17 episode of the show. “Enjoy the f—king show that is my f—king life. Ppl wonder how ppl end up in the darkest places. Here’s your answer,” she continued.

“Humiliation disrespect zero empathy lol it’s truly AMAZING. Everyone lives for the drama watching good things go to s—t.” Shyann added. Vinny, 30, acted like a fool in the most recent episode, making light of getting other women’s phone numbers even though he already had a girlfriend ““The waitress is like my wife. Oh, I loved her so much,” he said on the ride home from the club, adding “Me and my girl are going to marry her.” Later in the episode we saw him get a case of the regrets the next day and called up Elicea to tell her what he did. “But if I got a guys number, would you f—king like it?” she fired back. “With your girlfriend at home, getting a b—itches’ number out doesn’t look good for you.”

Vinny actually seemed quite pleased with himself that he was going to have a cheating plot line in the May 17 episode. Before the show aired, he posted some photos from the gang inside a strip club to his Instagram and captioned it “HAPPY JERZDAY! Brand NEW episode of #JSFamilyVacationTONIGHT filled with strippers, blue balls, many bottles of vodka mixed with scantily clad women all around me, and even some cross dressing. The funny thing is I’m not lying about any of that. Tune in tonight at 8PM on @mtv! #YouCheated.” Brutal! No wonder Elicea is so hurt and humiliated.