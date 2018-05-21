Tristan Thompson’s Feeling Pressure To Win NBA Playoff Game After Cheating Scandal

We’re learning how Tristan Thompson is coping with post-season stress as he heads into Game 4 against Boston! Check out these EXCLUSIVE details!

The pressure is on and Tristan Thompson is feeling the heat! The 27-year-old is playing in Game 4 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night, May 21, against the Boston Celtics and we’re learning that the stress is brutal! “Both Tristan and LeBron [James] are feeling immense pressure to get a win at home tonight,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “[LeBron] feels like, as the veteran and MVP on the team, it is his duty to lead the team, get the win and carry them to the NBA finals. So both guys are leaning on each other as they deal with the strain of being pushed to the edge of being knocked out of the playoffs. A loss tonight would be a terribly embarrassing blow for both LeBron and Tristan.”

The insider also touched on Tristan’s desperate attempt to move forward after videos and photos surfaced allegedly showing him cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian. “Tristan does not want to lose and have fans, or his teammates, use his rocky relationship with Khloe and his distracting behavior off the court, as a cheap excuse for why he and the team failed to perform in the playoffs,” they said. “This is a big game for LeBron and Tristan and their entire season hangs in the balance.”

Going into Game 4, the Cavs are down 1-2. However they stomped the Celtics in Game 3 and they are playing at home this time, where they have a terrific track record. Besides, despite all the scandal, Tristan has Khloe in his corner. KoKo has been spotted out and about with her baller beau since the scandalous images surfaced. She’s even attended a previous game in May, which was a huge moment for their relationship.

“Khloe has made up her mind to stand by her man and give Tristan the benefit of the doubt, so she’s forcing herself to carry on as if it’s business as usual,” a insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on her appearance at his game. “Walking into the arena was nerve-racking, and she was absolutely dreading it, but it turned out to be nowhere near as bad as she thought it would be.” Let’s hope that’s also the case for the Cavs’ game tonight!