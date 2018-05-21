‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Final 4 Artists Take The Stage One Last Time

This is it! — Night 1 of the 2-part finale of the ‘The Voice’ kicks off! Each of the 4 final artists will perform 3 times in hopes of winning season 14! Follow along with our live blog and don’t forget to vote!

The Voice finale is here! A new winner will be crowned this week as season 14 comes to an end. But first, the final four artists — Kyla Jade, Britton Buchanan, Brynn Cartelli and Spensha Baker — will take the stage one last time in hopes of winning America’s hearts. Adam Levine (who declared himself team Britton) is sadly out of the running, as all of his artists were eliminated.

Here’s how tonight will go: The final four artists will perform three times — a cover; a duet with their coach; and a debut of their own brand new original song. Each artists will explain the meaning behind their original songs, so fans can get to know them better ahead of tomorrow’s results show. Voting opens at the start of the show, she be sure to cast your votes on Twitter or through The Voice official app.

(Cover) Team Blake: Kyla Jade — The Nashville powerhouse and Jennifer Hudson‘s backup singer, kicked off the finale performances with a strong rendition of “With a Little Help From My Friends”. After her season-making performance, Blake unofficially dubbed Kyla as the winner of The Voice.

(Original song) Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan — The North Carolina folk rocker’s first performance was his own original song titled, “Where you come from”. He wrote the song while in the midst of chemistry and band class. It’s about never losing yourself or where you come from as life goes on.

(Duet) Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli — The Grammy-winning singer and her finalist took the stage before an emotional rendition of “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House.

(Cover) Team Blake: Spensha Baker — The Texas gospel singer, who actually quit music three years before her Voice debut, stuck to her country dreams and performed Merry Go ‘Round by Kacey Musgraves.

(Duet) Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan — The coach and artist duo performed an acoustic version of Avicii’s “Wake Me Up”. They tag-teamed instruments, with Alicia on the piano and Birron on the guitar.

(Original song) Team Blake: Kyla Jade — The soul singer performed “The Last Tear”, a song that Blake said may be her best yet. Kyla said that although this song has a different sound, it still has her same feel. She said this song is a “perfect match for what she’s been learning about herself” on The Voice. She’s been wanting to show how she feels through her own lyrics for the entirety of the show, and now it’s her chance.

(Duet) Team Blake: Spensha Baker — This was a special one for the artist/coach duo. They performed “Tell Me About It” by Tanya Tucker. It’s been Spensha’s dream to sing that exact song with Blake in the finale.

(Original Song) Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli — The youngest contestant, 15, (who sounds mature as hell) performed “Walk My Way”, an upbeat pop song about relationships. “This is the kind of song you would hear on the radio,” Brynn said.

———————

TEAM STANDINGS:

Team Adam: N/A

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli

Team Blake: Spensha Baker, Kyla Jade