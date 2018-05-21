‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Recap: Lexi Graduates & Brianna Gives Danae Closure

Another week, another dramatic episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’. Not only did Brianna end her baby’s relationship with Danae, but Ashley and Bar took the baby to meet his mom.

So much happened during the May 21 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. First, Kayla and her mom met with a custody lawyer. Kayla hadn’t seen Stephan since they had their massive fight last week, so not only did she start putting his belongings in garbage bags, but she asked a custody lawyer about whether or not Stephan has visitation rights with Isaiah. Apparently, he only signed a paper saying he’s the biological father, but Kayla has full custody of the baby. Oh, and did we mention that Kayla found another woman’s underwear in Stephan’s belongings? Gross.

Meanwhile, Brianna realized she had some hard truths to tell Danae. More specifically, she wanted to finally say goodbye to Danae and tell him that he won’t be allowed to see Braeson ever again. At first, she wanted to go to Chicago to deliver the bad news, but her mom put a stop to that, saying it could be dangerous for her and we wholeheartedly agreed. So instead of driving to Danae’s, Brianna called him via FaceTime to deliver the heartbreaking message. He seemed blindsided and started cursing after she called him. Then, he hung up on her after calling her a “hoe”. Ouch.

Later, Ashley and Bar took the baby to meet Bar’s mom in Las Vegas and the visit didn’t go as well as we had hoped it would. Upon entering Bar’s mom’s home, she grabbed the baby but forgot to say hi to Ashley. So, of course, Ashley got extremely upset and threw a fit outside Bar’s mom’s house. She called him from outside and demanded they leave. Then, back at their hotel, Ashley got upset that Bar wasn’t doing more to defend her, so she started calling his mom a “bitch”. Bar didn’t like that and they almost got into a fight. The next morning, Ashley cooled off and agreed to clear the air with Bar’s mom. So when they went over to pick up the baby, Ashley and Bar’s mom sort of called a truce. It was sweet, but we don’t think it’ll last very long.

Finally, Lexi got a visit from her dad after graduating, and Jade struggled to adjust to life without Sean. Especially after she found out he was hanging out with friends while he pretended to be “working” late hours.