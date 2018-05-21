‘Teen Mom 2’ Becomes ‘Trash TV’ As Kailyn’s Drama With Briana & Javi Heats Up

Immediately after her blow out with Kailyn, Briana continued defending herself with Brittany’s help during the May 21 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’.

The May 21 episode of Teen Mom 2 got so dramatic that Kailyn, Leah and Chelsea tried getting Jenelle and Briana kicked off the show. Kailyn felt that due to all the on-set fighting between the girls, while filming the Season 8 reunion, that the MTV hit series had become “trash TV”. She kept comparing it to The Jerry Springer Show, and said that’s not what she signed up for. This meeting with producers came after Briana, Brittany and their mom all ganged up on Kailyn over their joint drama with Javi. “Briana flipped out on [Leah] last night,” Kailyn told one of the producers. “Making her cry and stuff. This is not okay. What’s happened last night and today is unacceptable on all levels. I don’t want to be part of this. The culprit of this is Jenelle and Briana.” Kailyn then asked, “What we do we do about Jenelle and Briana so we don’t feel like we need to walk away from the show? I can’t speak for them, but I will. If all three of us band together and we’re done, then what?” The producer didn’t really have an answer. Instead, he begged the girls to just walk out on stage with Briana and Jenelle to say hello to the audience, and while they hesitated, they eventually agreed to do so. But that doesn’t mean they were happy doing it.

During the episode, Javi tried diffusing his drama with Kailyn, but she didn’t want their talk to be filmed. And Briana tagged along like his shadow, when he knocked on Kailyn’s door, so that didn’t go over too well. Briana insisted they clear the air on what’s going on, but Kailyn again refused. She just said that Briana and her family were being disrespectful to her and there was no need to air their issues out on camera. And when Kailyn’s friend tried sticking up for her, Brittany nearly attacked her.

Later, when Jenelle and David arrived on set, they had a monstrous showdown with Nathan and Barb. Jenelle wanted to see her son, Kaiser, but Nathan wasn’t really allowing it. And Jenelle got even more frustrated when she saw Nathan’s girlfriend hugging her mom, Barbara. So Jenelle started screaming at Ashley (Nathan’s GF) before his mom, Doris, chimed in. And once Jenelle felt ganged up on, she called David and told him to come rescue her. He didn’t understand why she wasn’t just getting in the car so they could leave, and we felt the same. But Jenelle demanded to say goodbye to Kaiser. However, that only caused more drama, as once they were doing so, David said, “Don’t let them scare you” — and by “them”, he meant Nathan and Doris. Doris said the comment was “uncalled for”, and we couldn’t agree more. Kaiser didn’t need to be witnessing this type of behavior. Anyway, on Jenelle’s way out, she and David got into a screaming match with Barbara and Doris suggested that Jenelle and David get drug tested. It was super intense, and once again, Kailyn yelled that the series had become “trash TV”, and it was nothing she wanted to be a part of anymore. Does this mean she’s done with the series? Only time will tell.