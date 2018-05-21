Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: Why He Didn’t Join Her At Billboard Awards & They Are Both ‘Happier’ For It

Taylor Swift went solo for her surprise appearance at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20 and she had very good reason to do so. Find out why she didn’t bring her love, Joe Alwyn, here!

Taylor Swift, 28, surprised everyone when she showed up to the Billboard Music Awards on May 20 and although she seems happier than ever with boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, 27, she’s happy she attended the event alone. It turns out Joe is busy making a name for himself in his acting career and Tay is in full support of her hunky beau. “Joe is determined to make it as an actor in his own right, and not to be known just as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend,” a source close to Joe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Taylor is really supportive of Joe’s career, and totally understands why he doesn’t want to be a red carpet fixture with her. Joe has been in Cannes where he was awarded the Chopard Trophy, which is a huge honor and recognizes Joe as one of the hottest up and coming actors of his generation. Taylor loves that Joe is so dedicated to his career, and to making it big in his own name, and their relationship is all the happier for it.”

Despite the constant spotlight on Taylor, Joe isn’t letting it bother him and in fact, he’s giving her equal support too. “It can be really challenging to date Taylor, as she’s such a huge star, but Joe isn’t phased by it in the slightest—he is very secure in himself, and determined to succeed on his own terms—it’s one of the things Taylor loves the most about him, and why their relationship is one of the healthiest she has ever had,” the source continued.

We’re so happy to hear that things are going well for these two and it’s good to know Taylor can stand on her own and be confident with or without her boyfriend by her side! With the criticism she’s received about having too many boyfriends in the past, it’s great to see her embracing her independence while being in love at the same time. You go, girl!