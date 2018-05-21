What if Nicki Minaj and Tina Fey were in HAIM? That’s what happened in a hilarious parody on ‘SNL’ this week. Watch the music video for the new ‘HAIM’ song here!

You’ve never seen HAIM like this. “Friendship Song” was unfortunately cut for time on the May 20 episode of Saturday Night Live, but luckily it was later released! In the music video, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and Tina Fey play besties who support their hate of other people while wearing their Southern California-style finest. Think rose-colored shades and boho clothes in the club. Some terrible girl pretends she doesn’t know Aidy? Well, screw her. Tina’s ex-boyfriend says hello? He’s totally obsessed with her. Kate’s co-worker’s getting down on the dance floor even though she asked her to cover her shift because she was “sick”? What a bitch.

“My words are my knife. Said I’m gonna cut deep…” Kate sings, demonstrating the time-tested art of cutting down other people to make your friends feel better about themselves. You know you’ve done it! The song is so HAIM-esque. The random ad-libs, the harmonizing (“My knife, my knife!”), the easy-breezy long hair and matching outfits. And in walks Nicki Minaj, their fourth friend who’s also a total ride-or-die.

“Oh girl, I don’t even need to know who it is. I’ll rip up her life, yo, kick the knife,” Nicki tells Aidy before launching into a cutthroat rap. “Let’s punch her in the face and take her jewels/ It’s May, you know we don’t play with those April fools/ You shoulda seen her face, I was me, Aidy, Katie and Tina Fey…/ Honey, we caught the shade that you threw.”

Don’t worry; the real-life HAIM loved the whole thing. “CAN’T BELIEVE THIS IS REAL”, they tweeted from the band’s account. “I HAVENT STOPPED SMILING SINCE I SAW THIS”, Este Haim tweeted. “am I dreaming? is this real? does this mean tina fey is me?! this is too much”, Danielle Haim wrote on Instagram. So cool!