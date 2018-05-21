Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Look Overjoyed In Official Wedding Portrait

Look at that gorgeous couple! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the newlywed Duke and Duchess of Sussex, revealed their office wedding portraits and they look so happy on their big day!

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, just set #weddingphotogoals for everyone. The newlyweds could not look any happier in the trio of official wedding portraits they released on May 21, two days after they tied the knot in one of the biggest royal weddings ever! In one of the elegant photographs, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex are surrounded by the entire royal family. Prince William, 35, and Kate Middleton, 36, are there, as are Prince Charles, 69, Prince Philip, 96, and Queen Elizabeth II, 92. Brian Mulroney, Remi Litt, Rylan Litt, Jasper Dyer, Prince Geroge, Ivy Mulroney, and John Mulroney were in the back row, while Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Florence van Cutsem were in the front. While Charlotte, 3, and George, 4, were there, it appears the newborn Prince Louis seemed to sit this one out. Perhaps he was napping?

Charlotte and George nearly stole the spotlight in the second portrait. Harry and Meghan posed with all the children of the family and wedding party, and their niece and nephew looked so cute! All the girls in their matching dresses and boys in their black coats looked like miniature versions of Meghan and Harry. Seeing the smiles on the newlyweds as they’re surrounded by children only begs to ask how long it will be before these two welcome a child into the world.

Perhaps the best picture is that of Harry and Meghan lounging on the steps of what must be St. George Chapel at Windsor castle. Their smiles are gigantic, as they prepare to start a new life together as husband and wife.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said Monday, per E! News. “They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received.”

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to document the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s inspiring journey of love, hope and family,” photographer Alexi Lubomirski said in the captions of all three photos. “From the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday. This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget. Thank you to everyone at [Kensington Palace] and [The Royal Family].”