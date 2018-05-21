Prince Jackson & Mom Katherine Support Janet At BBMAs — But Where Was Paris?

Janet Jackson’s BBMAs performance was a family affair, but there was one relative noticeably missing from the audience: Paris Jackson. Why wasn’t she in Vegas to support her aunt?

When Janet Jackson took the stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20 for an incredible medley of her biggest hits, nephew Prince Jackson, mom Katherine Jackson, and sister Rebbie Jackson were all in the audience cheering her on. Fans immediately noticed that niece Paris Jackson wasn’t there to watch her aunt receive the coveted Icon Award. Did Paris skip the epic night because of her ongoing family drama? Not according to Paris, who took to social media to ask “social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers” to please stop speculating about her personal life!

Paris wrote in her Instagram story: “Please do not tell me/demands/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family. As amazing and as s–tty as things can be, it is no one’s business but ours. I understand that some of you feel some sort of connection or need to be a part of our lives considering you watched us grow up. However, I am handling my situation exactly how my father did. And I am happy keeping it that way. I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS. There is nothing more or less than that, that you need to know.

“Every family has their moments of trauma, heartbreak, separation, love, oneness, tribe, pain, everything. EVERY FAMILY. My family, specifically, and a good number of others…well, our drama is broadcasted worldwide through media. But that doesn’t mean our family issues are any different from yours. Ours are just made public. Every level has another devil. Every life has their own s–t to deal with. We ain’t inferior or superior to y’all. We’re all f–king human. So let’s act like it. I appreciate any and every person reading this and I’m grateful for everything in my life, positive and negative.”

Paris was actually watching her aunt at the Billboard Music Awards from home on TV. She included a screenshot of her cousin, Austin Brown‘s message to Janet that praised their aunt to her Instagram story and added “ditto”. Nothing to see here, folks!