Offset Cuddles Cardi B’s Baby Bump In Bed & They Prove Romance Is As Strong As Ever — Sweet Pic

OMG! So cute. Now that Cardi B is back on the ‘gram, she shared an adorable snap of Offset cuddling her growing baby bump & we’re so in love!

Cardi B‘s baby bump is growing day by day, and it seems her baby daddy Offset just can’t get enough! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared a black and white Instagram story of Offset cradling her baby bump as the two cuddled in bed. The snap, taken on May 12 by the timestamp, read, “I love you. You soooo Strong ! @offsetyrn.” This adorable video comes just two day after Cardi, 25, returned to Instagram, which she deleted on May 12 following her public feud with Azealia Banks.

The pregnant rapper has been showing a lot of love for Offset in the last few days, since his almost-deadly car crash in Atlanta on May 17. The rapper shared photos of his injuries to show just how serious it was, and admitted he was lucky to be alive. Offset also showed pictures of his destroyed lime green Dodge, with the caption, “This is why I thank God Every day I could have been dead from this accident thank you all for you prayers all I can say is (G O D I S R E A L G E T W I T H H I M ) H E S A V E S L I V E S.” Cardi added to his sentiments in a now-deleted tweet, writing “Crazy how Set had to swerve and hit a tree cause a crackhead was in the middle of the road trying to get hit or kill himself, but God do unexplainable things!” The details surrounding the accident are still murky, but luckily Offset is ok!

Cardi and the Migos member are expecting their first child together, due in July! The Billboard Music Award winner for Best Female Rapper won’t be making any more public appearances until she gives birth, but she did just drop a fire Kill Bill-inspired music video for “Be Careful!”