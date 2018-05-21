Nick Jonas Sizzles On ‘Idol’ Finale Performing Sexy Rendition Of ‘Jealous’ With Jurnee

YASSS! Nick Jonas hit the stage with ‘American Idol’ top 10 finalist Jurnee and Mustard during the show’s grand finale for HOT performace. Nick started out with his latest song ‘Mustard” and the sang “Jealous.” Be right back, swooning forever.

Just one day after Nick Jonas channeled Beauty & the Beast’s Gaston with his chiseled arms at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, he made it back to Hollywood to perform on the American Idol finale. Nick blessed with two performances on the Idol finale. He graced the stage with DJ Mustard to sing his new song “Anywhere.” Not going to lie, we missed seeing Nick’s sexy arms. Then, Nick transitioned into a duet with Jurnee. Their duet of “Jealous” was nearly too hot to handle!

Nick’s latest single with Mustard, “Anywhere,” is out now. The swoonworthy singer dropped the song May 11. If you’re looking for more new music from Nick, then you may have to wait a bit — or maybe now. “I’m not really in a spot where I’m feeling pressured to release something,” he told Billboard. “The amazing part about 2018 is that you can be more creative with your releases. When you’re inspired, you can release something, and there’s new and exciting ways to get the music out there. My priority is going to be just trying to stay creative, and when the time is right, release that music.”

In addition to new music, Nick is busy getting ready for his brother Joe’s bachelor party! Joe is engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. “It’s our bachelor party as much as it’s for him. It’s really for all of us,” Nick told E! on the BBMAs red carpet. “We got no plans yet, [but] it’s gonna be very respectful. We’re gonna have some fun. We have to! He’s gonna get married. It’s a big deal.”