And the winner for most gorgeous evening gown at Miss USA is…literally everyone! Each and every contestant was a total stunner at the pageant in perfectly elegant dresses. See each contestant’s dress here!

Sequins and trains were the trend for the night at the Miss USA pageant. We’ve been waiting for the May 21 for, well, an entire year, and the ladies did not disappoint during the evening wear round. From stunning jewel tones, to sequins and major cleavage, every single dress tonight was completely stunning. Without further ado…introducing the 51 Miss USA contestants and their beautiful evening wear!

One of our favorites was Miss Alaska, Brooke Johnson. Brooke rocked a slinky, emerald green floor-length gown that hugged her every curve. The dress was decked out in shimmering sequins. She basically looked like a gorgeous mermaid! We’re also obsessed with Miss California, Kelley Johnson (no relation). Kelley went full Angelina Jolie in a billowing black gown featuring a higher than high thigh slit. Leg out! She totally knew how to work that dress.

Another stunner? Miss Connecticut, Jamie Hughes. Jamie channelled a jazz age babe to pull off this number, a see-through netted gown covered in black beading. The dress was backless, and featured side cutouts as well. While this could be considered risqué, Kelley made it totally classy. Miss Hawaii, Julianne Chu, was a literal angel in a sparkling champagne gown with a fluffy train. Just look at her glide down that runway!

And Miss Nebraska, Sarah Rose Summers…she was a showstopper! The top 5 finalist strolled that runway in an Old Hollywood-style, glittery black gown that flaunted ample cleavage. What a blonde bombshell! The dress featured a huge tulle train that she lifted up like wings on either side of her. So glamorous!

For more of the most amazing evening gowns of the night, check out our gallery above! There are so many beautiful looks!