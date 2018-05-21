Miss Florida Narrowly Avoids Tumble Down Miss USA Runway In ‘Eccentric’ Evening Gown

Miss Florida narrowly escaped a horrific tumble in front of millions of viewers across the nation, when she walked down the runway in a very ‘eccentric’ evening gown during the May 21 Miss USA competition.

Miss Florida almost lived every beauty queen’s worst nightmare on May 21, when she nearly tripped and fell during the Miss USA pageant. Génesis Dávila, 25, almost lost her footing and took a tumble in front of the shocked crowd at the Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana and millions of viewers back home, when she chose to walk down the runway in a very “eccentric” evening gown. Fortunately, she didn’t fall, but Twitter users were cringing both during and after her walk. “ # missflorida.. that dress.. man why. who let you wear that. You gotta wear something you can walk in and be confident in. Killing me smalls. Still beautiful though # 2018missusa,” one user wrote, while another said, “Miss Georgia is just stunningggg. Florida i WAS rooting for , however this evening gown situation blew me.” And another wrote, “Miss Florida’s dress looks like a craft challenge from #rupaulsdragrace.” Sashay Away! (Watch a video of her walk below.)

If Genesis had fallen, this wouldn’t have been the first time a Miss USA contestant fell during the show. We think it would be hard not to! It’s a recipe for disaster. You’re nervous. You’re wearing high heels. You’re strutting your stuff in front of celebs and complete strangers while wearing a smile and trying to look confident, under those hot lights. We think you deserve to be crowned if you don’t fall over! One person who knows exactly what it’s like to fall during a beauty pageant is former Miss USA Rachel Smith who fell during the Miss Universe contest in Mexico City, Mexico in 2007. Poor Rachel looked fabulous, sauntering across the stage in her black, cutout evening gown. Then, bam! She hit the floor, bum first! But she didn’t miss a beat, picked herself up and kept on going.

Según uno de los comentaristas del certamen @MissUSA el traje de Génesis Dávila (Miss Florida) fue un cambio de ultimo minuto q le puede afectar. Veremos a ver. Ojala q no pic.twitter.com/pKTOhmjDc1 — Milly Méndez (@MillyMendezpr) May 22, 2018

A year later Miss USA 2008, Crystle Stewart did the same thing during the evening gown portion of the Miss Universe competition. “I walked out and I stepped on the step and my dress got caught under my shoe,” Crystle said in an interview on the Today show soon afterwards in July 2008. She added, “The one thing you don’t want to do when you’re wearing an evening gown is trip, let alone fall on your bottom. I think right now it’s about how you handle it and how you pick yourself up, just in life in general.” So, what was Crystle’s advice to the next Miss USA? She said, “I would tell her to wear grips on the bottom of her shoes and wear a short dress, not a long dress!” Miss USA 2019 contestants, pay attention!