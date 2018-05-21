Thomas Markle ‘Sick’ He Missed Meghan’s Beautiful Wedding But He’s ‘Bursting With Pride’, Source Says

Thomas Markle was ‘sick to his stomach’ that he wasn’t able to attend his daughter Meghan Markle’s romantic royal wedding to Prince Harry! A Rosarito insider EXCLUSIVELY told HL about the stress he felt in the days leading up to the nuptials.

Thomas Markle is so upset that he missed Meghan Markle‘s fairy tale wedding to Prince Harry, but with his heart surgery and the stress leading up to the trip, he just couldn’t go. A Rosarito insider EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how missing out on the wedding was an incredibly tough decision to make. “Thomas was sick to his stomach that he missed his little girl’s big day. He truly was, but at the same time he knows it was for the best,” our source said. “The immense stress that he was under was just too much for him to deal with, and he was anxious beyond belief at the thought of meeting the Queen and being on show to the entire world. Thomas is a very reclusive person, and he’s really not terribly sociable, so it would have been tremendously difficult for him to be there. But he’s incredibly torn, because he hates to feel that he let Meghan down.”

Despite his not being able to attend, Thomas thought the Royal Wedding was incredibly moving. “Thomas thought the wedding was the most beautiful thing he has ever seen, and he’s bursting with pride over his daughter and how graceful and poised she is,” our source said. “Thomas is hoping Meghan and Harry will come visit him some time soon, and he’s vowed to do everything in his power to try and make it up to her.

When it comes down to it, he doesn’t think Meghan is mad at him, but that doesn’t change the fact he’s still disappointed that he wasn’t there. “Deep down he knows that Meghan understands, and that she’s not angry at him for not attending,” our source went on to say. “But he still feels incredibly disappointed in himself, and can’t help beating himself up at the way things turned out.”