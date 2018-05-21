Kyla Jade Belts Incredible Rendition Of ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ On ‘The Voice’ Finale

After a season full of epic performances, Kyla Jade blew us away once again when she hit the stage during ‘The Voice’ finale on May 21.

Kyla Jade has been a fan-favorite contestant on The Voice all season long, and she had one last chance to sing for America’s votes during night one of the finale on May 21. All four finalists sang three times on the last night of competition, and Kyla kicked off her series of performances with a cover of “With A Little Help From My Friends.” She started the song out soft, waiting until the big moments to really show off her powerhouse vocals. Later on, Kyla returned to the stage to debut her original song, “The Last Tear,” and the performance was incredibly powerful AND full of emotion. For her last performance, Kyla teamed up with coach Blake Shelton to sing Wynonna Judd’s classic “Only Love,” which was absolutely epic.

Kyla is going up against fellow team Blake artist, Spensha Baker, as well as Brynn Cartelli (Team Kelly Clarkson) and Britton Buchanan (Team Alicia Keys) in this season’s finale. She chose Blake over Kelly as her coach during the Blind Auditions, and has remained a solid member of the country singer’s team ever since. Balke chose Kyla as the winner in both her Battle Round and Knockout Round performances, and she’s gotten through to the Finals after getting votes from America week after week.

If Kyla wins The Voice, she will give Blake his SEVENTH victory on the show during his 14 seasons as a coach. Blake won last season with Chloe Kohanski, and is looking for back-to-back victories with help from Kyla or Spensha. Of course, the rest of the coaches are hoping to take Blake down — especially Adam Levine, even though he doesn’t have any artists of his own in the finale.

The winner of The Voice will be revealed after a jam-packed, two-hour finale on May 22. We can’t wait!