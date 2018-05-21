Kim Kardashian Urging Khloe To Skip Tristan’s Playoff Game: He Needs To ‘Prove His Loyalty’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together, and Kim is NOT happy about it. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Kim thinks Khloe shouldn’t be supporting Tristan by going to his games!

The heart wants what the heart wants! If you’re like most KUWTK fans, you were shocked to find out that Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian multiple times throughout her pregnancy. Although many of us thought this would for sure be a deal breaker, Khloe and Tristan have since reconciled. And just in case you had any doubts, Khloe has made several appearances at Tristan’s latest Cleveland Cavaliers games. However, her sister Kim Kardashian is not here for it. “Kim was so disappointed last time Khloe showed up to one of Tristan’s games, and she’s urging him to skip tonight’s game [May 21],” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes!

“The big sister in her is still suspicious of Tristan, and so Kim is pleading with her to stay away from the games until Tristan makes amends for his mistakes and proves his loyalty,” our source continued. “Kim thinks everything Tristan put Khloe through was horribly embarrassing for not only Khloe, but for the entire family. Kim is all for supporting Khloe being happy, she just doesn’t think it is fair for Khloe to support Tristan at his games after the way he dissed her. Kim feels that Khloe should not reward his poor behavior,” the insider added.

As much as we understand Kim’s frustration, we can understand Khloe’s perspective. After all, Tristan is the father of Khloe’s new baby True Thompson, so we’re sure she just wants to do what’s best for her child. Plus, Kim’s sentiments might not sit too well with Tristan. As we previously told you, Tristan got pretty heated after hearing Kim talk about his affair during her April 30 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kim implied that Tristan blocked her on social media following her Ellen interview. We certainly hope they make up!