Khloe Kardashian Shares A Pic Of True Thompson’s Gorgeous Pink Nursery & $4500 Crib

Fit for a princess! Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of True Thompson’s nursery on her app, and we are obsessed! Check it out here, and find out why it was inspired by Kim Kardashian!

If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians, you know they live a very luxurious life. So, it’s no surprise that when it came to decorating True Thompson’s nursery, Khloe Kardashian would go all out. On Monday, Koko shared a photo of True’s adorable room, and it’s all pink everything! With a sleek $4500 glass crib, a plush rug, and a butterfly mobile, True’s nursery is absolutely breathtaking. Can we say baby goals? Take a look at the sweet photo below!

In addition to the photo, Khloe dished on the inspiration behind True’s perfect nursery. “Kim [Kardashian] uses the same [crib], and I trust the product she loves,” Khloe said. “She was my angel during pregnancy and has been so helpful and encouraging. We’re similar moms and have been two peas in a pod lately,” Khloe continued. So cute, right? As many of you may know, Kim and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child Chicago West via surrogate back in January. So, we’re sure raising their babies together has been a lot of fun.

We’re happy to hear Khloe is enjoying motherhood. After all, she had a pretty rocky start. As we previously told you, Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson was caught cheating with multiple women throughout her pregnancy and the allegations came out days before she gave birth. However, the two have yet to address the drama and have even reconciled as they’ve been spotted out together at the movies and lunch. Nevertheless, we wish Khloe the best during this time, and we can’t wait to see more photos of her beautiful baby girl.