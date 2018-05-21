Khloe Kardashian Reveals Shockingly Flat Abs Just 5 Weeks After Birth of Baby True Thompson: Pic

Barely missing a beat since giving birth, Khloe Kardashian’s already sweating it out in the gym. And flaunting her bare post-baby stomach for the 1st time, she proved her hard work’s paying off. You won’t believe her abs!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is back in action! Taking to Snapchat on May 21, the new mom gave fans an update on her postpartum workout — and body — and she is bouncing back from childbirth SO fast! Khloe welcomed daughter True Thompson just last month on April 12, and she’s already back on her fitness grind. Proving just how hard she’s been working, KoKo even showed off her new slimmer figure, and her killer abs are already visible! Way to grind, Khlo!

“Five weeks after baby, feeling good,” Khloe said to her fans while lifting up her shirt in a large mirror. “Muscle memory is a real thing — it’s still under there! …I got to get rid of this part [touching her butt], this and my thighs. I just need everything to be solid.” In her vid, Khloe gives fans a look at the front and side of her body, pointing out that she really wants to focus on toning up her butt and thighs. But even though she sees work to be done, there’s no question the new mom is killing it in the weight room!

“The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so much — you’re so tired. It’s much more difficult than you expect it to be,” Khloe began her morning Snapchat video to fans. “I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good but tired.” But no matter how great Khloe may look or feel, she’s still facing plenty of “annoying” mom-shamers on social media. Calling out her haters, the Revenge Body creator decided to address them head on.

“I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant — that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do,” Khloe explained to her haters. “I want to start doing that now and get back to my rhythm. In between feedings I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.” Amen!

Khloe also shared that she’ll be snapping more of her workouts now too since she’s finally starting to get back on track. “You guys can join in too, it’s fun!” she encouraged her fans. “It’s a process, but a process that I really really love, weirdly. I’ve been craving these workouts. I feel really good.” She then posted a short clip of herself shadow boxing with her trainer. Talk about inspiration!