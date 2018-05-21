Khloe Kardashian Leaning On Tiny Harris After Taking Back Tristan Thompson: She’s ‘Inspired’ By Her

Tiny Harris has been supporting Khloe Kardashian’s decision to take back Tristan Thompson despite his alleged cheating scandal. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s an ‘inspiration.’

Khloe Kardashian and Tiny Harris have a lot in common. Besides being reality stars and successful businesswomen, they’ve also had to endure their men being involved in cheating scandals. Tiny, 42, even had enough and filed for divorce from husband T.I. in Dec. of 2016, but they managed to patch things up over the year that followed. Now that their marriage stronger than ever, Tiny is being super supportive towards Khloe’s much criticized decision to take back baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, after he allegedly cheated on her with a strip club worker

“Khloe’s been getting a lot of emotional support from Tiny since everything went down with Tristan. Apparently Tiny is one of the few people who isn’t telling her she’s making a mistake by taking Tristan back. And that’s because Tiny knows exactly how it feels to have everyone telling you what you should do when it comes to dealing with a cheater,” a source close to the mother of four tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“When she and Tip were going through it everyone was in her business trying to influence her to divorce him. And it almost worked. Of course now Tiny and T.I. are happier than they’ve ever been and she feels like she made the right choice. She’s so relieved she followed her own heart instead of doing what other people told her to do and that’s the advice she’s been giving Khloe whenever they talk. Khloe has been so appreciative and it and really leaning on Tiny. She’s told Tiny that she’s inspired by her,” our insider adds.

Khloe was just days away from giving birth to daughter True Thompson when Tristan was photographed kissing Lani Blair and taking her back to his NYC hotel room on April 9. While it took her some time to forgive him and take Tristan back, NBA fans have been making him remember the way be publicly humiliated his baby mama. Throughout the Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoffs run, opposing teams fans have chanted “Khloe, Khloe,” taunting him when tries to make free throws to get in his head and distract him. In the meantime, Khloe’s been posting all sorts of inspirational quotes to her social media about the truth, forgiveness, communication and love which seem to be aimed at Tristan.