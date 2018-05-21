Kendall Jenner Sprints Through Streets Of Paris Revealing Toned Abs In New Fashion Video — Watch Gorgeous Film

In a new ad for Longchamp, Kendall chases love through the streets of Paris, all for a kiss…but it’s not what you think. Click to watch!

Kendall Jenner, 22, is looking for love in Paris, and she runs through the entire city to try to find it. Her true love? A horse! The new model for Longchamp looks gorgeous in this new short film, showing off a sliver of stomach as she runs. Her hair is in a messy bun, and her skin is glowing and gorgeous.

The brand released the video on May 17, writing, “Directed by John Christopher Pina, the 60-second film features a breath-taking sequence of images as Kendall and the Longchamp horse run through Paris, which is revealed as a city of unexpected contrasts, from the classical splendour of the Place Vendôme to the soaring modern towers of the new Bibliothèque Nationale.” She brand continues, “Both seem irresistibly drawn towards their symbolic encounter on the heights of Montmartre, with Kendall climbing the famous steps up to the Sacré Coeur, where the horse is waiting for her. The soundtrack, specially composed for Longchamp by ROB, builds the suspense, mixing music with street sounds to suggest the heartbeats of the film’s title.”

Despite the horse being the Longchamp logo, Kendall does share a connection with the animal. She currently has two — Belle and Dylan. She started riding when she was ten, “I rode with this lady from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., rode all her horses for her every day,” she told Vogue, but stopped riding around ninth grade. “Worst thing I ever did,” she says. Now, she’s back in the saddle, and it’s obvious horses make her very happy!