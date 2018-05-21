Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Sparkling Top & Leather Skirt On Night 1 Of ‘The Voice’ Finale

The always-gorgeous Kelly Clarkson looked stunning as ever on the first night of ‘The Voice’ finale May 21. See pics of her sparkling ensemble here!

It’s finale time on The Voice! While big night is all about the remaining four contestants, we can’t help but swoon over Kelly Clarkson for a minute. The rookie coach looked absolutely incredible during night one of the finale on May 21. She wore a high-waisted, leather skirt, which she paired with a bright, colorful top that glistened with sparkles, tucked in. After recently shedding a reported 40 pounds, Kelly put her weight loss on display in the ensemble, and she looked like straight fire!

This is Kelly’s first time as a coach on The Voice, and she’ll be pulling for her finalist, Brynn Cartelli, to win the whole thing. Brynn will be going up against Team Blake Shelton artists, Spensha Baker and Kyla Jade, as well as Alicia’s remaining contestant, Britton Buchanan. Blake won last season with singer, Chloe Kohanski, making it his SIXTH time taking home the title, so the ladies are really hoping to take him down this time around. Plus, with no artists of his own left in the competition, Adam Levine will definitely be hoping any of the non-team Blake singers take the win!

Kelly beat out Blake to nab Brynn for her team during the Blind Auditions, and they’ve proved to be a perfect pair ever since. The American Idol winner chose Brynn to stick around after her incredible Battle and Knockout Round performances, and the public has voted her through ever since.

The four finalists will perform three times during night one of the finale, and America will vote for their favorite. The winner will finally be revealed after a jam-packed, two hour finale on May 22. It’s going to be good, guys!