How Kelly Clarkson Lost 40 Pounds Before The Billboard Awards

Kelly Clarkson looked so happy and healthy at the Billboard Awards on May 20. She recently lost quite a bit of weight — here’s how she did it!

Kelly Clarkson, 36, has been steadily dropping pounds over the last few months, and showed off her hot new body at the Billboard Awards on May 20. She hosted the show and wore 8 amazing outfits, starting with a gorgeous black Christian Siriano gown on the red carpet. All her hard work has been just that — good old diet and exercise. Kelly told Life & Style, “I don’t cook. We have a chef and her name is Lisa and she makes these amazing things.” Obviously, Lisa is making delicious, healthy meals for her family.

A source told the mag, “Kelly has cut back on junk food. She’s been living on a high-protein diet and has swapped sugary treats for raw vegetables.” One fitness expert estimated that she has lost 40 pounds. The source told the mag, “She started losing weight four months ago. She’s been working out with a trainer four times a week.” Steady weight loss CAN be achievable from a healthy diet and fitness program, people! No crash diets here!

No matter what Kelly looks like, she keeps a positive attitude. “I don’t obsess about my weight, which is probably one of the reasons why other people have such a problem with it,” she told Redbook. “There are just some people who are born skinny and with a great metabolism — that is not me. I wish I had a better metabolism. But someone else probably wishes they could walk into a room and make friends with everyone like I can. You always want what someone else has.”