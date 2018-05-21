Katy Perry & Catie Turner Slay Stripped Down Rendition Of ‘Part Of Me’ On ‘Idol’ Finale

Katy Perry took the ‘American Idol’ stage for the first time during the show’s grand finale to sing her hit ‘Part of Me’ with top 10 finalist Catie Turner. As expected, their performance was incredible.

Katy Perry graced the stage to perform for the first time this season, and she sang with none other than Catie Turner. Earlier in the season, Katy promised she would sing with Catie, and she made sure to make one of Catie’s dreams come true during the May 21 grand finale. The two singers sang “Part of Me,” and their rendition was unlike anything we’d ever heard before. Katy and Catie’s stripped down version was so beautiful. They started out sitting on the stage, before standing up to belt out the rest of the song. Katy changed from her black gown to a sparkling black pantsuit. Watching these two unique artists come together was a real treat! Now we need these two to collaborate on a new song ASAP.

On night one of the finale, Katy rocked a baby blue jumpsuit and a sparkling silver robe with blue feather detailing. She looked gorgeous while watching the top 3 — Gabby Barrett, Maddie Poppe, and Caleb Lee Hutchinson performances. After Maddie’s final performance of “Landslide,” Katy revealed that she was going to vote for Maddie!