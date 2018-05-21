Katy Perry Reveals Why Maddie Poppe Is Her Favorite ‘Idol’ Finalist: ‘I See Myself In Her’

Katy Perry has a clear favorite to win on ‘American Idol’ — Maddie Poppe! The judge revealed in a new interview that she loves Maddie because she sees a ‘young version’ of herself in Maddie. What a compliment!

While Katy Perry, 33, doesn’t know who is going win American Idol season 16, she does have a favorite. During the May 20 edition of the finale, Katy revealed that she was voting for Maddie Poppe after the 20-year-old’s amazing performance of “Landslide.” After night one of the finale, Katy revealed to HollywoodLife and other reporters why she’s cheering for Maddie. “I have a little bit of my favorite with Maddie because I see myself in her,” Katy said. “I think she is a young version of myself… I almost looked like her. It’s so weird. And I think she chooses some really great songs.”

Maddie is up against Gabby Barrett, 18, and Caleb Hutchinson, 19. She performed a total of 3 times during night one of the finale. She sang her winner’s single “Going Going Gone,” her original song “Don’t Ever Let Your Children Grow Up,” and ended with Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.” Maddie definitely had the best performances compared to the other two finalists.

Before the finale, Maddie revealed what she’ll do once the winner is announced. She told reporters, including HollywoodLife, that she wants to “go spend time with my friends back home. I want to spend time with my family more than anything. I almost feel like, I don’t want people to think that I’ve abandoned them because of all this, but it’s really just that I’m so busy, and I don’t have time. I truly don’t have time to talk to people every day and I don’t want people to think it’s because I’m out here now and I don’t’ want them to think it’s because it got to my head, you know?”