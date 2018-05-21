Katy Perry Sizzles In Sleek Black Gown With Huge Purple Ruffles

Katy Perry dazzled on the ‘American Idol’ grand finale in a gorgeous black gown with a quirky edge — purple ruffles! Get the details on her unique finale outfit now!

Katy Perry is a fashion icon, so it’s no surprise that she pulled out all the stops for the American Idol finale on May 21. Seriously, this is the girl who showed up to the Met Gala with massive angel wings. Katy wowed during the American Idol season 16 finale in a black gown with purple ruffled sleeves that we’ll be obsessing over until the end of time. Her earrings and eye makeup matched those sleeves. She gave her look even more of a edge by rocking her signature blonde pixie cut! Only Katy Perry could make this unique outfit work.

On night one of the finale, Katy stepped out in a beautiful baby blue jumpsuit with a gorgeous sequined robe. The whole ensemble made her look like an ice princess, especially with that platinum blonde hair! Katy has been rocking a number of amazing looks over the course of the season, but her grand finale look is one we won’t soon forget.

Katy is hitting the stage during the season 16 finale with top 10 finalist Catie Turner. The two singers with the same name, only with different spellings, blessed us with an amazing performance of Katy’s hit “Part of Me.” Katy had told Catie earlier in the season that she would share the stage with her, and the “Rise” singer kept her promise. Don’t you just love her?! Katy’s fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, are also set to perform during the star-studded finale, as well as Nick Jonas, Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams, and more!