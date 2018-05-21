Kara McCullough: Miss USA 2017 Wows In Sparkly Semi-Sheer Gown At 2018 Pageant

Kara McCullough’s dress for the Miss USA pageant was striking & sexy, as she arrived on the competition stage clad in a white angel-like gown. The 2017 winner could not have picked a more fabulous & fitting look!

Returning to the Miss USA pageant, Kara McCullough, 26, turned heads in a gorgeous white dress as she hit the stage right before the competition began. The beauty queen, who was crowned Miss USA last year in 2017, looked drop dead gorgeous as she attended the pageant at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana to pass down her crown. Kara wore a glittery floor-length gown, and we love how much it flattered her fit figure. Better yet, her natural curls were SO on-point! Talk about a memorable way to make an entrance!

Kara’s dress was so beautiful it could have been a wedding dress! It featured long sheer sleeves with shimmering details and sheer panels, and it totally made her look like an angel. Not only did the white color pop, but the silhouette highlighted her toned arms, and we LOVE that nearly-concealed slit in her dress. SO stunning! Kara’s beauty look was also a home run, as her glittery makeup was completely wow-worthy. The Miss USA title holder rocked a light pink lip paired with rose-colored eyeshadow, which only made her natural beauty stand out even more. Finally, her hair was styled in natural curls that framed her face beautifully.

It’s hard to believe a year has gone by since Kara was crowned the Miss USA winner, but since her time on stage, the physical scientist, who represented the District of Columbia, has been super busy. Catching up with Kara for the HollywoodLife.com podcast earlier this month, the talented pageant queen told us what she’s learned since receiving her prestigious title last year. “It’s really been an opportunity of a lifetime. I’ve learned so much about myself,” she told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“I’ve learned and became more of a woman. I’ve learned more just about public speaking and just having presence everywhere you go and also praising all of your accomplishments.” She added, “So I mean, time flies when you’re having fun. People say that but I actually lived through it. I had an amazing year as Miss USA. I wouldn’t change any of it for the world but I would love to do it again if I could.”