Jet Li Fans Worried After Seeing Action Star Looking Frail & Ill With Fan

Oh no. A new photo has surfaced of action movie star Jet Li looking sick, Here’s how fans are reacting to the startling image.

Jet Li made a career for himself performing death-defying stunts and mind-blowing action sequences for decades. He was known for doing the impossible on screen and garnered a rabid fanbase in the process. However, things have taken a tragic turn in recent years. A new photo surfaced of the beloved actor posing with a fan that has caused a flurry of concern. In the image, Li looks virtually unrecognizable with round eye-glasses, a shave head and a frail appearance. This is a far cry from the nimble, muscular martial arts master that fans know and love.

The movie star revealed in 2013 that he suffers from “hyperthyroidism,” which can cause drastic weightloss, an irregular heartbeat and irritability. On top that, Li suffers from a heart condition, not to mention some spine and back issues as a result of injuries from stunts throughout his career. So, although he is only 55 years old, these ailments have the actor looking much older. Naturally, this photo has shocked and concerned fans.

So, apparently, Jet Li is suffering from "hyperthyroidism and spinal problems" and this is him now ❤️😓: pic.twitter.com/Ss0W2EL96D — simón (@StxNaty) May 19, 2018

“Jackie Chan and Jet Li were like Gods to me when I was little. It’s so sad to see Li like this,” an individual who reposted the photo wrote. “Hope Jet Li gets and stays well. Had no idea about his condition till now. Take this moment to appreciate people who suffer for their art (notice, THEY suffer, not make others suffer. HUGE difference). HERO is one of my favorite movies of all time. Man is an icon,” another commented. “Can you believe that this is Jet Li? At 55, he looks almost 80… life neh! No matter how much time you spend at the gym, you never know what life may throw at you!” yet another wrote. Clearly Li has an army of devoted supporters out there wishing his health improves — and so do we.