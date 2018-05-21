Meghan Markle’s BFF Dubbed The Pippa Middleton Of 2018 Royal Wedding In Sexy Blue Dress

Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney stunned at the royal wedding in a tight blue dress — some are even saying she’s the Pippa of Meghan’s wedding! See pics below!

We have another viral butt moment, ladies and gentleman! As you can remember, Pippa Middleton garnered attention at her sister Kate Middleton‘s royal wedding in 2011, wearing a form-fitting white bridesmaid dress, and everyone was going wild over her toned butt. Well, it happened again! Meghan Markle‘s BFF Jessica Mulroney, a stylist and wedding consultant from Canada, looked gorgeous in a tight blue Di Carlo Couture dress that was a midi-length, mermaid silhouette. As she walked in with her children, alongside Kate, it was her booty that made headlines at this royal wedding.

Jess definitely overshadowed Kate, who looked breathtaking, but re-wore one of her favorite Alexander McQueen looks, so it was something we had already seen before. Jessica’s two sons were the boys holding Meghan’s lavish and long train as she walked down the aisle! Such an important job and they did great!

Jessica later changed into another sexy dress for the after-party. This one was gold sequins, with a low draped back and v-cut neckline by Naeem Khan. She accessorized with Birks jewelry. She pulled her hair up into a ponytail and her skin was glowing.

Meghan wore a Givenchy gown while getting married. It featured a bateau neckline with three-quarter sleeves. Very elegant and pretty. For the reception, she was able to let loose a bit, wearing a backless halter dress by Stella McCartney. Stunning! I don’t think it was possible to “overshadow” Meghan on her big day — but both Jess and Meghan looked great!