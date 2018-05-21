Hailey Baldwin Rocks Out To Shawn Mendes’ BBMAs Performance & Reignites Romance Rumors

Hailey Baldwin showed major support for her rumored beau Shawn Mendes by smiling and dancing during his performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20! Watch the adorable video here!

Shawn Mendes can deny it all he wants — he and Hailey Baldwin are way more than just friends! After sort of confirming they have a fling by arriving together at the Met Gala on May 7, Hailey proved yet again that there’s definitely something going on between them at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. While Shawn hit the stage, the camera panned over to show a very excited Hailey dancing and mouthing the lyrics to his song. So cute, right?!

But, before we get too carried away, Shawn set the record straight during an interview with PEOPLE last week. “No, we were not making our big debut,” Shawn told the outlet when asked about their Met Gala appearance. “We were both asked to walk by Tommy Hilfiger,” he continued. However, he also explained that he was extremely “thrilled” to be there with her. Now, we’re really confused. What does this mean?! We certainly aren’t ready to accept the fact that they may just be friends.

📽️ | WE STAN A SUPPORTIVE FRIEND! Hailey Baldwin enjoying the performance of Shawn Mendes at the #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/ZFvDP0Szcd — Hailey Baldwin News (@ItsBaldwinNews) May 21, 2018

Making things even more interesting, Hailey once tweeted about wanting to date Shawn back in 2013. “Hey Shawn Mendes, let’s date so you can sing to me all day,” Hailey said. So, you can’t blame us for wanting this to be a thing. Perhaps Shawn isn’t ready to confirm their romance. But, Hailey certainly is. ” [She] is totally into him and Shawn is the first guy that has been able to get Hailey to completely forget about Justin Bieber,” a source close to Hailey explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. For those of you who don’t know, Hailey and Justin briefly dated in 2016. Nevertheless, we’re definitely team Shawn and Hailey, and the video from the BBAs is definitely a sign! Check it out above!