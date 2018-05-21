Chrissy Teigen Calls John Legend ‘Disgusting’ For Leaving Her With Baby Miles For The BBMAs

Chrissy Teigen was less that pleased hubby John Legend left her at home with newborn baby Miles to perform at the Billboard Awards. We’ve got her message calling it ‘disgusting.’

New mom Chrissy Teigen just revealed the first photo of her new baby son Miles Theodore Stephens with hubby John Legend on May 20. The 32-year-old was at home in LA with her four-day-old old infant and two-year-old daughter Luna while John was crushing it with a performance at the Billboard Music Awards later that day in Las Vegas. The stunning model posted a photo of herself on the sofa at home watching her man do press interviews on the red, carpet, hitting up E! for their pre-BBMAs coverage and that caused Chrissy to snark, “Wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting,” via her Twitter account.

At least Chrissy could feel good about the song that her 39-year-old hubby performed at the BBMAs, as he gave an electrifying version of “A Good Night.” The song appears to be about the night he met Chrissy and knew she would be his forever woman. “I think I just met my wife,” he croons in the song. AWW! How can she still be mad after that? She did post about him being “disgusting” before he took to the stage to sing about his love for Chrissy, so maybe all is forgiven now.

hello it’s shortrib night be home by 9 pic.twitter.com/aiGs3gnNdl — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 21, 2018

While watching John’s performance on TV from her kitchen in LA, Chrissy showed a Twitter video of her making a delicious dinner, writing “hello it’s shortrib night be home by 9,” to her guy while chopping up veggies and showing the slab of meat that she was about to work on. It looks like John got on a plane the second he exited the stage as by the time the telecast was wrapping up at 8pm PST, he posted a Twitter vid of Chrissy’s amazing dinner cooking and writing “Home.” He’s back with his wife and newborn son and is getting a great meal after giving an amazing performance at the BBMAs….what an incredible day! So all is right in the world again in the Teigen-Legend household.