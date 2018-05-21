Chloe Green Reveals Huge Baby Bump In Bikini During Luxurious Babymoon With Jeremy Meeks

Chloe Green has finally confirmed she’s expecting a baby with Jeremy Meeks by revealing her baby bump in a bikini! See the pics!

Chloe Green is definitely pregnant. While the Top Shop heiress has been keeping a low profile for the last few months, she finally confirmed that she and Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks are having a baby! Chloe debuted her huge baby bump while babymooning on her father’s luxury yacht on Sunday! The 27-year-old is reportedly due in June and she definitely looks like she only has a few more weeks to go! The round bump peaked out between her emerald Eres bandeau bikini, as Jeremy stood by with his washboard abs in check. Click here to see the pics of Chloe’s bump!

This is will be Chloe’s first child and Jeremy’s third. The viral felon has two boys with his ex, Melissa Meeks, although he recently told FV Magazine that he’s never been happier. “I’ve never been in this place mentally, emotionally, physically, that I’m in right now. I’ve never been in such an amazing place,” he said. “Love means everything, everything to me. It’s what keeps people alive, it’s what keeps people going, to love and to be loved.” The former felon was a gang member and went viral for his super sexy mugshot. Since his release, he has booked modeling gigs around the world. He and Chloe first met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 where he was modeling for Phillip Plein. The pair were spotted making out on Chloe’s father’s yacht just a few months later, but drama ensued because Jeremy was still married to Melissa.

His now-ex has been extremely outspoken about Jeremy’s new love and claims her younger son told her Chloe was pregnant. “We were messing around with a basketball when he stuck it under his shirt and said: ‘Look, I’m pregnant,” Melissa told Daily Mail. “Why would you do that? Do you know somebody who’s pregnant? He said: ‘Yes, Chloe.'” Yikes!