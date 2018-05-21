‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Reportedly Skips Reunion After Getting ‘Upset’ By Briana & Kailyn’s Fight

Yikes! A new report claims Chelsea Houska skipped the ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion after Kailyn Lowry & Briana DeJesus got into a nasty onstage fight!

Teen Mom‘s Chelsea Houska, 26, is in delicate condition as a pregnant woman, and she did not like being put in harms way at the show’s reunion when Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus went at it! Chelsea was “really upset” about the brawl, and made the decision to not return to the set on Sunday to film the rest of the reunion, according to The Ashley. The site claims Chelsea, who is expecting a baby girl in a few short months, was distraught after the on-set fight, and left with her team shortly after. Apparently producers tried to convince her to come back but she refused. “Chelsea was heard several times expressing her concerns to numerous crew and cast members about something physical happening on stage before going on set on Saturday,” the outlet wrote.

This report comes just after it was revealed that Kailyn and Briana, who were both once linked to Javi Marroquin, got into an onstage brawl and needed to be pulled apart. Briana was allegedly “very, very emotional and went straight at Kail,” according to an Us Weekly source. “Staff immediately jumped in to break it up and Kail kept saying, ‘Bring it on.’ She wasn’t helping the situation.” The two had been purposely kept apart all morning, but the moment they saw each other, things plunged into chaos.

If Chelsea chooses not to return, she won’t be the only Teen Mom cast member to skip the reunion! MTV already needed to figure out a way to include Jenelle Evans in the reunion special, after she refused to attend. “So glad I stayed home from #NYC this weekend with my babies. Too much drama! #CalledIt,” the mom of three tweeted about the situation. MTV is reportedly flying Dr. Drew Pinsky, who conducts the reunion interviews, out to North Carolina to film Jenelle’s segments. It looks like they may have to do the same for Chelsea!