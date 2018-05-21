13 Stars Taking Selfies With BTS At Award Shows: Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, & More

Forget the gift bag. The one thing every celeb wants at an award show is a selfie with BTS. From Tyra Banks to Taylor Swift to the Backstreet Boys, every star you know wants to take a pic with these K-Pop superstars!

If the deafening screams from fans at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards didn’t confirm that BTS is the biggest music group in the world, all the selfies that came out of the show should prove that the Bangtan Boys – Jin, 25, Suga, 25, J-Hope, 24, RM, 23, Jimin, 22, V, 22, and Jungkook, 20 – are everyone’s fave. Taylor Swift, who surprised everyone by attending the May 20 show, made sure to get her picture with the group backstage. In addition to the picture she posted to her Instagram Stories, she shared one to her account proper. “[heart emojis] BTS [heart emojis] So great meeting you!! You’re killing it!!” Taylor’s reaction was echoed by practically everyone at the 2018 BBMAs.

John Legend took a picture with BTS, as did boy band OGs The Backstreet Boys. “We are such huge fans of @BTS_twt! #BTSB #DontGoBreakingMyHeart #FakeLove” BSB tweeted. Rebel Wilson, dressed in what she “wore” to the Royal Wedding, flashed a pair of peace signs when she posed with the boys in the crowd. Speaking of crowd shots, Tyra Banks made sure to get a boomerang of herself dancing with BTS, saying that BTS stands for “Better Than Smizing.”

“I wonder if I can get them to perform on @AGT this season!? What do y’all think?! #BTSonAGT @BTS_twt,” Tyra asked, probably before the BTS Army decided to flood her with “YES” over and over again. Speaking of positive vibes, BTS was all smiles when they ran into DJ Khaled backstage at the BBMAs. It seems that even though they’re arguably on top of the music world, the Bangtan Boys still get a touch starstruck when they run into their fellow musicians.

For the second year in a row, BTS has performed at the Billboard Music Awards, which is the one major chance for Western music acts to interact with these K-Pop megastars. In the 2017 ceremony, Marshmello got himself a selfie, saying that he was “happy I got to meet [BTS].” BTS was also on hand for the 2017 AMAs, as host Tracee Ellis Ross was able to get her own selfie with BTS.”

BTS wasn’t just at the BBMAs to take selfies. The band won the award for Social Artist of the year. “Some of our fans really told us that our music really changed their lives,” RM said while accepting the award. “And now we realize our words truly carry weight thanks to you guys.” They also performed their new hit, “Fake Love,” with Jungkook giving fans an extra thrill by flashing his abs.