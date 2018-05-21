Cardi B’s hit ‘Be Careful’ is indeed a warning to be careful if you’re in a relationship with her! The rapper quickly turns from a wife to a widow in the infidelity-inspired video, and here’s why!

Cardi B‘s hit song, “Be Careful” quickly became a relatable relationship anthem for all upon its March 2018 release. The rapper, 25, just dropped the highly anticipated music video to go along with the infidelity track and it’s more reassurance that you don’t mess with Cardi B… or you’ll end up in a coffin, apparently. In the video, Cardi quickly goes from getting married to hunky male suitor, to becoming his widow, where she later attends his funeral. Watch the full video, which contains explicit language, above.

The video opens with Cardi dressed in a strapless, all-white wedding gown with her long blonde hair straight and down. She raps her infidelity-inspired lyrics as she holds a beautiful bouquet of flowers. She finally makes it to the alter, where she meets her man, who is dressed in all black. The wedding takes place in a desert like setting in a quaint little chapel with a small guest list.

The tale takes a dark turn when the sequence of events begin to rewind. The story then starts over with a more somber, dark-lit tone with everyone now dressed in all black. Cardi enters the church, which is now an emotional funeral for her husband. It’s clear he did what the song says — living two lives, texting other women, etc. — because Cardi walks over to the coffin and raps the lyrics to her man, clearly disgusted of his actions. In the finale scene, Cardi drives into the desert and puts a cross into the ground, seemingly at the site of her husband’s grave.

Ahead of the video’s release, Cardi posted an Instagram video letting her fans know that the visual for “Be Careful” was just 24 hours away. “I hope ya’ll enjoy it. It was one of the hardest videos I ever did because it was in the desert, in the middle of nowhere, and b–ch I was so hot. My mother-f–kin pregnant a– was sweating,” she said in the video on May 20.

Clearly “Be Careful” is a song about infidelity in a relationship, which many assumed was about Cardi’s romance with her fiance Offset, 26. However, Cardi put those assumptions to bed. “No, I wasn’t talkin’ about Offset, I just was talkin’ about things that I relate to and that have happened to me…you just think about different types of things that you went with different type of men,” she said in an interview with Ebro Darden for Beats 1.

Cardi continued: “First of all, I heard the record before I even like was in love with Offset…Our relationship is like, at first we liked each other, but it was very protective of each other because people would put things in your ears and it’s like I gotta protect my heart.”

After the Migos rapper was hit with multiple sex tape and cheating rumors in early 2018, Cardi opened up about accusations. “It’s not right, what he f–king did,” she told to Cosmopolitan as the magazine’s April 2018 covergirl. “But people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel,” she said, alluding to the fact that she too cheated on Offset.

Nonetheless, the pair are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, and they’re happier than ever!