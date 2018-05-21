Camila Cabello Hospitalized & Will Miss Performance On Reputation Tour: Is She OK?

Oh no! Camila Cabello has been hospitalized and cancelled her opening set on one of Taylor Swift’s tour stops. Here’s all the details.

Camila Cabello just announced to her fans on Twitter that she was hospitalized and is unable to perform her opening set on Taylor Swift‘s Reputation tour tomorrow, May 22, in Seattle. “So yesterday after my performance at the Billboards, I was feeling really sick and ended up in the hospital to get checked out,” she wrote in her post. “They ran a lot of tests and everything is fine, but the diagnosis was basically dehydration and I also have a low grad fever – the doctors have told me that I really have to get some rest otherwise I won’t get better – so unfortunately I won’t be able to perform my set during the Reputation tour in Seattle tomorrow.”

The 21-year-old songstress also added that she is upset over not being able to perform for her fans but admitted that sometimes she needs to recuperate from her busy career. “I’m so sorry to let you guys down and I promise I will make it up as soon as I can! I guess sometimes I push myself too hard and I promise I’m gonna take better care of myself. …It’s officially been a year since we started this journey together, and here’s to more memories, more joy, more love, more music, more health, and more life!!! I love you.”

Here’s hoping she has a speedy recovery! Also performing on the tour before Tay Tay is Charli XCX — through September. But that’s not taking to account all the surprise performances that will inevitably go down! Like when Selena Gomez joined Taylor on stage in LA Saturday, May 19, to perform her track “Hand to Myself“! Needless to say, this tour is the live event of the year!