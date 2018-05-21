Brynn Cartelli Teams Up With Kelly Clarkson For Epic ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ Duet On ‘Voice’ Finale

As a finalist on season 14 of ‘The Voice,’ Brynn Cartelli left everything onstage during the finale on May 21. She sounded absolutely amazing while performing for viewer’s votes one last time.

Fan-favorite contestant, Brynn Cartelli, is competing to win season 14 of The Voice with coach Kelly Clarkson. Brynn has rocked the stage to perfection week after week all season long, and that was no different during part one of the finale on May 21. The talented teen sounded beyond incredible when she performed a rendition of “Don’t Dream It’s Over” alongside her coach, and that was just her first time hitting the stage throughout the night! Next, she returned to perform her original song, “Walk My Way,” a sassy, upbeat BOP that was written by the one and only Julia Michaels!

Brynn chose Kelly as her coach over Blake Shelton on the first night of Blind Auditions this season, and the ladies have been a forced to be reckoned with ever since. Kelly chose Brynn as the winner of her Battle and Knockout Round performances, and then, Brynn went on to win over America with her powerhouse voice and charm. She received enough viewer votes to automatically make it through the last several weeks of competition, earning a spot in the finale without ever having to give a last chance, Instant Save performance.

This is Kelly’s first season as a coach on the show, so to get a win while alongside vets like Blake, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine, who have six, one and three wins, respectively, would be extra special! Brynn will be competing against Britton Buchanan, from Team Alicia, and Spensha Baker and Kyla Jade from Team Blake.

The winner of season 14 of The Voice will be named after a jam-packed, two hour finale on May 22, which airs live from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET. We can’t wait!