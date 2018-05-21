Britton Buchanan Debuts Stunning Original Song ‘Where You Come From’ On ‘The Voice’ Finale

It was a jam-packed night full of performances during ‘The Voice’ finale on May 21, and Britton Buchanan blew us away during his final chance to sing for America’s votes!

Alicia Keys‘ artist, Britton Buchanan, is one of four finalists competing to win season 14 of The Voice, and he sang to win over viewers for votes one final time on May 21. Each finalist took the stage for three performances each during night one of the finale, and Britton’s first was his original song, “Where You Came From.” Britton actually wrote the song himself, so it was incredibly personal to him. Later in the show, Britton and Alicia teamed up for a special duet, where they paid tribute to Avicii with a cover of “Wake Me Up.” The song is high energy, but the pair stripped it down and poured out emotion to remember the late DJ.

Last week, during the Semifinals, Britton did not receive enough of the public’s vote to automatically make it into the Finals. He had to sing for the Instant Save against Proyr Baird and Kaleb Lee, and his rendition of “Dancing On My Own” won over Twitter users enough to send him through. He is Alicia’s last remaining artist, and is going up against Kelly Clarkson’s contestant, Brynn Cartelli, and Blake Shelton’s two singers left standing, Spensha Baker and Kyla Jade.

Coach Adam Levine does not have any finalists left in the competition, but he has been vocal about his support for Britton throughout the competition. Alicia has only won The Voice once before — with Chris Blue in season 12 — so she’ll be fighting hard to help Britton take it home this time around! Meanwhile, all the coaches are pulling harder than ever to keep the title out of Blake’s hands. After all, he just won his sixth season in 2017!

Part two of The Voice finale airs on May 22 at 9:00 p.m. At the end of the episode, the winner will be revealed.