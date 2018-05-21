Billboard Outfit Changes — See Camila Cabello, Maren Morris & More Rock Sexy On-Stage Looks

Normani, Maren and Camila rocked the red carpet and then slayed on stage with an outfit change — see their Billboard Awards performance looks below!

We didn’t think Normani could look any sexier — she showed up on the red carpet in a barely there lace lingerie dress that was completely sheer. But when she hit the stage with Khalid to perform their song “Love Lies,” she took it up a notch with a short fringed mini dress with cut-outs all over her stomach! Super sexy! Maren Morris was sweet as could be, wearing a heart-shaped pink and red dress, on the carpet. For her performance of “The Middle,” she was white hot in a two piece outfit, covered by a long blazer.

Camila Cabello looked flirty and fun, wearing a fringed gown on the carpet. When she performed “Sangria Wine,” she wore an all-black outfit — a lace top, black pants, and black boots. Of course, host Kelly Clarkson looked stunning as she arrived wearing a black Christian Siriano gown. She wore 8 outfits throughout the night and looked gorgeous in each and every look! Demi Lovato rocked a low cut leopard gown on the carpet before changing into a patent leather ensemble for the stage.

Dua Lipa wore purple for both looks, but her on-stage look was shorter and sexier! Janet Jackson switched from a princess ball gown to a super short sweater dress with thigh high boots for her performance! See all of the stars who changed before taking the stage in the gallery attached above!