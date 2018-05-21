Barack & Michelle Obama Dissing Trump With New Netflix Deal? Name Of Project May Hold The Key

Barack and Michelle Obama are adding a new line to their resumes. They’re producing TV films for Netflix! But is there a hidden meaning behind their company’s name, Higher Ground?

Netflix announced on May 21 that they scored a major get. Barack and Michelle Obama have signed a multi-year deal to produce a variety of content for the streaming platform, including scripted series, docu-series, documentaries and feature films. Reality shows are also on the table, says Netflix.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said former president Obama in a statement released by Netflix. “…[Michelle and I] hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” the former first lady said in a statement. It’s unconfirmed if the former first couple will appear in any of the series or films themselves, but an anonymous source tells CNN that they will reportedly sometimes be on camera as “hosts or moderators.”

The name of their new production company, Higher Ground, is giving some people pause. Is there a hidden meaning behind that name? MIchelle’s famous speech at the DNC in July 2016 including the phrase “they go low; we go high”. Could “higher ground” be a subtle dig at the GOP, or perhaps Donald Trump? As former President Obama said in his statement, their goal with their new Netflix content is to promote empathy and understanding, which isn’t coming out of the White House these days.

Whether or not the Obamas are trying to mess with Trump by making a foray into TV — his favorite thing in the whole wide world and what truly made him a household name — you know it’s going to piss him off. Cue a slew of angry tweets from the POTUS account in three, two, one…