Ariana Grande ‘Casually Dating’ Pete Davidson Less Than A Month After Mac Miller Split

Has Ariana Grande already found a new guy just weeks after breaking up with rapper Mac Miller? We’ve got details on reports that say she’s newly dating ‘SNL’ star Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande could be getting right back in the dating game after her split with Mac Miller, as a new reports say she’s testing the waters on romance with Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson. The 24-year-old singer was spotted sitting with Pete at a May 13 SNL after party and now the two are “casually dating” a source tells Entertainment Tonight. The insider says the relationship is “new” and that the singer “is in a very good place and very happy right now.” She confirmed her split from Mac on May 10, and just three days later she was in New York by Pete’s side.

Pete apparently returned the favor by taking in Ariana’s “No Tears Left To Cry” performance opening up the Billboard Music Awards on May 20 in Las Vegas. “After Ariana’s performance, they were backstage and he had his arm around her,” an onlooker told PEOPLE exclusively. “They seemed very lovey-dovey. He was hanging out with her and her friends with his arm around her. She seemed quite smitten.” Hey, there’s nothing like a professional comedian to put a smile on a girl’s face! The publication also reported that the romance “just started,” and that “it’s very casual.”

Both Ariana and Pete are newly single, as he revealed that his longtime relationship with comedian Larry David‘s daughter Cazzie David is over. Earlier this month in an interview with Complex he said “We’re not together anymore. Very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine. Yeah, I think she’ll be okay.” When Pete was asked if he was going to be okay, the 24-year-old responded, “Yeah, probably.” Well, if he’s now dating Ariana he definitely is more than just okay!

The new romance comes on the heels of Ariana and Mac splitting up after the Coachella Music Festival in April, even though the announcement didn’t come until several weeks later. Those around the singer must be thrilled about her new guy as HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY that her friends and family were not fans of Mac. “Ariana and Mac broke up after Coachella weekend, but ultimately they were struggling a long time in their relationship. She was holding him together for two years and everyone around her hated their relationship and knew it wasn’t good for her,” a reliable source told us. They can breathe a sigh of relief now as it looks like Ariana has already moved on.