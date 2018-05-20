T.I. At 2018 BBMAs: Jokes About Recent Arrest During Top Rap Song Presentation — But Where’s Tiny?

T.I. didn’t let an assault arrest a few days ago slow his roll at the 2018 BBMAs. He joked about the incident while presenting Top Rap Song.

T.I., is a total pro. Despite an arrest for simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness on May 16, he still made it to Las Vegas on May 20 for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden. He took the stage to present Top Rap Song and upon getting up to the mic he joked, “Good thing they let me in here tonight.” HAH! Way to have a laugh at his situation. Tip looked sexy as always in a crisp white shirt, black pants, a baseball cap and smart glasses. Show host Kelly Clarkson even sweetly made bow down motions towards him as he took the stage, showing that she’s a total fan girl! T.I. then revealed that the BBMAs honor went to Post Malone featuring 21 Savage.

It didn’t appear that wife Tiny Harris accompanied him on the trip. Tip was seen in the audience among other hip hop stars, cheering on performances including Kelly’s red hot medley of top songs of the past year. He jumped to his feet and looked totally excited when the “Love So Soft” singer gave her take on Kendrick Lamar‘s “Humble.” Yeah, she nailed it!

Tip ended up under arrest outside of his gated community south of Atlanta in the early morning hours of May 16. He woke up a sleeping guard after forgetting his card key. Then the guy refused to let him access his own home with Tiny after not recognizing the rapper. Eventually he was let in, but Tip was upset and went back to the guard shack to ask to speak to the man’s supervisor. The cops were called as the guard felt he was being threatened, even though Tip never laid hands on him. He still managed to make it from jail back home to celebrate his son Major‘s 10th birthday along with Tiny hours later.