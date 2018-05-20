Taylor Swift: I Felt ‘Misunderstood’ While Recording ‘Reputation’: Finally Over Kimye Drama?

Taylor Swift confessed she felt ‘misunderstood’ during the making of her ‘Reputation’ while accepting the BBMA for Top Selling Artist! Did she also admit that she’s moved on from her drama with Kimye? — Watch her speech here!

Taylor Swift, 28, is known for her cryptic and candid awards show acceptance speeches, and she kept up her streak at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. The singer made sure to include a mysterious line when accepting the BBMA for Top Selling Artist (“Reputation”). “When I started writing songs when I was 12, I starting writing because it made me feel more understood,” she began. “When I was making ‘Reputation,’ this album, for a while there, I felt really misunderstood by a lot of people.

Taylor continued with a heartfelt message to her Swifties. “So, I just want to say to the fans, ‘Thank you for continuing to show up.’ We just started our tour last week and just the ways that you have care about and the ways that you have treated me, just thank you for making me feel understood again… Thank you so much, this means so much to me.”

Taylor’s acceptance speech for Top Selling Album at the #BBMAs tonight pic.twitter.com/1wLaP4S6on — TSwiftPR Media (@TSPRMedia) May 21, 2018

As you may know, Tay chart-topping “Reputation” album has a few presumed jabs back at Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 40, who she infamously feuded with in 2016. You know — Kim exposed recordings of a phone call conversation between Kanye and Taylor in July of that year, where they discussed Kanye’s hit, “Famous” before its release. Tthe rapper wanted to get permission from Taylor to use the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex.” And, she obliged. But, when the track came out, Ye’ also called Tay a “b–ch,” a line she claimed she never approved or knew about. Therefore Tay and Kimye never patching things up.

But, is Tay’s speech a hint that she’s completely moved on from the drama? — Now that feels understood after telling her story on Reputation” that just may be the case! And, we sure hope so!

Ahead of her big BBMAs night inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Tay shocked everyone when she hit the red carpet, unannounced. The “Gorgeous” singer stunned in a pink plunging gown with feather detail. Her BBMA performance marked her first red carpet appearance in two years.

Tay sat beside her tour mate, Camila Capello while inside the awards show and her good friend, Shawn Mendes. Before one of music’s biggest nights out, Tay’s seat had a “special guest” card in place of her name card. — Another nod to her surprise BBMAs arrival.