Taylor Swift’s Stank Face During Kelly Clarkson’s BBMAs Opening Is The Meme We’ve Waited For

Surprise! Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, and she gave an epic meme-worthy reaction to Kelly Clarkson’s incredible opening to the show. Watch here!

Taylor Swift, 28, is in the middle of a massive stadium tour, but she took time out of her busy schedule to surprise excited fans at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. Following back-to-back shows in Pasadena, California, Taylor showed up at the BBMAs, and the cameras were constantly on her in the crowd during Kelly Clarkson’s EPIC show opening. The 2018 host sang a medley of this year’s top songs for the opening, which included Tay’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” When the cameras panned to the 28-year-old, she jokingly made a hilarious stank face, then burst out laughing while dancing along to the rest of the songs. Watch below!

This marks the first awards show Taylor has attended since she released her album Reputation in Nov. 2017, so it’s a pretty big deal and explains why fans were SO excited about the appearance. The BBMAs were the perfect place for Tay to make her award show comeback, as she has quite a history at the show. She’s won a record-breaking 21 awards at the ceremony since her first nomination in 2009! Yep, that’s the most wins of any artist in the history of the show!

As always, 2018 is a big year for Tay at the BBMAs, as she’s up for FIVE more awards — Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Selling Album. It’s official: Taylor is definitely the QUEEN of the Billboard Music Awards!

Taylor durante o mashup feito por Kelly Clarkson de “Look What You Made Me Do”! 🐍 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/zJb6aUICil — Taylor Swift Brasil (@taylorswiftbr) May 21, 2018

Meanwhile, the Reputation tour will continue throughout the summer and fall, so Taylor’s not slowing down anytime soon. We love it!