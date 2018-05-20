Celebs Getting Ready For The 2018 Billboard Awards: Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera & More

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are finally here! Check out all your favorite celebrities, including Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato & more, as they get ready for one of music’s biggest nights!

We’ve finally made it to one of the most star-studded awards ceremonies of the year — the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Before all of the most musically gifted celebs walk down the red carpet, so many stars took to social media to share pics of themselves getting ready to strut their stuff before the cameras. Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato shared a pic onstage as they prepared for the performance of their new duet “Fall In Line”. Needless to say, we’re pumped! Not only that, but stars like Kesha, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello and more also shared pics of them getting amped up for the evening’s festivities! Check out our gallery of all music’s biggest celebrities getting themselves ready to stun on the red carpet above!

While so many celebs are all set to get their glam on at the red carpet, so many of them are also big contenders for the night’s top prizes. Will Kendrick Lamar, 30, beat out a wild talented field for Top Artist or will Taylor Swift, 28, take home the gold for Top Artist? Another category that’s completely up for grabs is Top New Artist! With the nominees including Camila Cabello, 21, and Cardi B, 25, time will tell who walks away with an award and who doesn’t.

But there are still so many awards up for grabs. Camila and Cardi are also up against Halsey, Demi Lovato and Taylor for Top Female Artist. Meanwhile, Drake, Kendrick, Bruno Mars, Post Malone and Ed Sheeran are contending for Top Male Artist. Seriously, there’s no way of predicting the night’s big winners with this amount of talent all competing against one another. Well, thankfully, we all won’t have to wait very long before finding out!