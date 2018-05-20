Wow! Nicki Minaj just blew us away with an insane performance of her single ‘Chun-Li’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’! Check it out right here!

When we learned that Nicki Minaj was going to close out this season of Saturday Night Live, we knew we were in for something special! And she did not disappoint! The 35-year-old rapper just took the stage in a sexy sequined kimono to wow fans with a live performance of her single “Chun-Li.” But the performance had loads more Asian influences including a pagoda-type structure and backup dancers rocking bamboo hats. Soon, she was stripping off the kimono to display her insane curves in a skintight black-and-gold ensemble! She definitely just proved that she’s still the baddest rapper on the planet! Feisty, fiery and dripping with sex appeal! Check out more incredible moments from season 43 of SNL right here!

Nicki’s visiting caps off a season of talented musical guests showcasing incredible talent! When Kacey Musgraves dropped by Studio 8H on May 12, she blew viewers away with her snarky new track “High Horse.” She looked totally gorgeous in a blue-striped slacks and a cleavage-teasing white top while showcasing her amazing voice! Her sound is the perfect blend of country, pop and a heaping helping of disco! We think it’s safe to say this performance proved her star is on the rise!

And we definitely can’t forget when Childish Gambino dropped by to deliver a dazzling performance of his new track “This Is America.” Wearing nothing but a pair a tan slacks, he solemnly delivered the politically-charged track as a group of teens busted out some downright incredible dance moves nearby. Like the track, his performance ended with a disturbing (and totally hypnotizing) crescendo full of wild lights and cries from the singer. If this is what we can expect on his next album, then sign us up! Also, we seriously can’t wait for him to take on Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story!