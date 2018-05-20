Shawn Mendes & Khalid Bring BBMA’s Audience To Tears With ‘Youth’ Performance

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Shawn Mendes and Khalid more, they delivered the most touching tribute at the 2018 BBMAs along with members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Show Choir.

Not a dry eye in the house! The Billboard Music Awards aren’t all about daring red carpet dresses and competitive award categories – sometimes things get emotional. And that’s exactly what happened tonight when Shawn Mendes and Khalid took the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Their “Youth” performance required a box of tissues because they dedicated the collab to victims of gun violence in the wake of this week’s Santa Fe High School shooting. Not only did Shawn and Khalid bless the audience with a super sweet tribute, but they had special guests onstage with them as well. Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Show Choir shared the stage with the two young artists wearing “Youth” sweatshirts to match Shawn’s, and Khalid sported a tee that read “Protect Our Children” with “Guns” crossed out.

With the Santa Fe shooting earlier this week killing 10 individuals and the shooting in Parkland, Florida in February killing 17, Shawn and Khalid’s tribute comes at such an important time in history. By honoring the victims of gun violence with their emotional “Youth” performance, these two drew attention to the changes that must be made to avoid tragedies like these in the future. And they weren’t the only ones to do so. Kelly Clarkson, the BBMA’s host, said she was sick of moments of silence when she opened the show. “Let’s have a moment of action,” she said. “A moment of change.” We love that these stars are using their platform to keep gun violence in the conversation and honor victims.