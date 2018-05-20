Shawn Mendes Gets Taylor Swift On Her Feet With ‘In My Blood’ At 2018 BBMAs

There was nothing holding Shawn Mendes back when he performed ‘In My Blood’ at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20. Watch his performance here, and see what we mean!

Shawn Mendes‘ music has been in our blood for quite a few months now (get it?), so we were happy to see the 19-year-old take the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, when he performed “In My Blood”. It was such an amazing performance that Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello were on their feet and dancing to the hit song. And given the fact that Taylor is famous for dancing at award shows when she loves a song or performer, we think it’s pretty safe to say that she enjoyed Shawn’s moment on stage. As did we — didn’t Shawn look SUPER hot?!

Standing on a stage that looked to be covered in balloons, Shawn stood at a microphone and played a guitar while singing the lyrics to “In My Blood”. His band stood behind him, as smoke billowed across the stage. It was a sexy setup for Shawn, and we couldn’t image a better look for him at the Billboard Music Awards. And if you want to see Taylor and Camila dancing to his performance, check out the video below. It’s a sight you NEED to see.

Aside from Shawn, other performers at the show included Camila Cabello, BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend and more. Shawn was a nominee for top social artist.