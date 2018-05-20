Okay, this was downright amazing! Selena Gomez just joined Taylor Swift on her Reputation tour! Check it out right here!

Let’s just say Taylor Swift‘s, 28, tour is definitely off to a good start! The stunning pop songstress was joined on stage by Selena Gomez, 25, at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, a surburb of LA on Saturday, to perform her sexy track “Hands to Myself” and it was INSANE! The Disney alum look the stage in a strapless sequined number that we are living for! These 2 definitely need to share the stage more often!

Afterward, Sel offered this incredible statement on Taylor: “She’s been my best friend for 12 years, almost 13. And the reason she has stayed one of my best friends is because this person has never judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s also met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I have nothing to be encouraged about. I don’t know if I’d be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life.” Awww!

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez!! Surprise guest tonight! 🤩 #handstomyself #reptourpasadena via: djlisafoxx pic.twitter.com/OC5xoOKPWA — Anna 🐍 Rep Tour Minneapolis (@AnnasReputation) May 20, 2018

“But honestly, thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting someone who I know is the most beautiful, strong, independent woman I’ve ever met. So thank you!” she added before the fellow pop stars embraced! We can’t handle how cute these 2 are!