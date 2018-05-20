Selena Gomez Had ‘An Absolute Blast’ Performing With Taylor: Is She Wanting To Tour Again?

Selena Gomez blew fans away when she showed up at Taylor Swift’s LA show on Saturday! Does this performance have Selena considering touring again soon? Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details.

Selena Gomez, 25, shocked fans when she came out to sing her track “Hands to Myself” with Taylor Swift, 28, during one of the LA dates of her tour on Saturday, May 19! And, according to our sources, the fun night has Selena considering hitting the road! “Selena had an absolute blast performing with Taylor, and it’s made her really want to head off on her tour again,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The crowd went insane when Selena came out on stage, and the atmosphere was absolutely electric.”

Fans on hand also witnessed a truly moving speech from Selena explained her years-long friendship with Taylor, which the insider elaborated on. “Selena meant every word she said about Taylor, she loves her to pieces and she’s been a really amazing friend over the years,” they explained. “Taylor was literally the only one of Selena’s pals who never said anything bad about her getting back with Justin [Bieber], she’s always just been there for Selena as a supportive and loving friend, no matter what.”

“She’s been my best friend for 12 years, almost 13,” Selena told the audience after they performed together. “And the reason she has stayed one of my best friends is because this person has never judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s also met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I have nothing to be encouraged about. I don’t know if I’d be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family, because you’ve changed my life. But honestly, thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting someone who I know is the most beautiful, strong, independent woman I’ve ever met. So thank you!” Okay, this friendship is everything to us!